Military will not be roped in: Uddhav Thackeray on rumours of Army deployment in Maharashtra

On Friday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray put a halt to murmurs that the military might be roped in as the state combats the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"There is rumour about deployment of military. No need for that. We are all soldiers in fight against virus. Military will not be roped in," Thackeray assured.

He added that while the crisis was severe the "government is firm". He also said there was no need for an army and that the citizens of the state were capable of fighting the war against the deadly virus.