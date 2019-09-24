Milind Deora tweet to PM Modi hints he is cosying up

Mumbai: Congress leader and former chief of the party’s Mumbai unit, Milind Deora, is warming up to the BJP, if his tweets and PM Modi’s public reply is any indication.
The thaw came when Milind posted a tweet saying that his father Murli was "one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties".
PM Modi, despite his exhaustive overseas trip, responded by describing Murli Deora as his "friend" and pointed out: You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji’s commitment to strong ties with the US. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations."
Milind also praised PM Modi’s address in Houston. "The address was a momentous first for India’s soft power diplomacy.’’
The Congress leader was later lauded by Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who praised Milind for his "mature and honest political comment". Milind responded in kind: Thank you, Kiren.
I have always believed that Foreign Policy should be divorced from partisan politics.’’ Milind has already relinquished the post of Mumbai Congress Chief and the party has accepted his resignation. He was recently asked to contest the Assembly election by the party but he refused.