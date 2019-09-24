Milind Deora tweet to PM Modi hints he is cosying up

Mumbai: Congress leader and former chief of the party’s Mumbai unit, Milind Deora, is warming up to the BJP, if his tweets and PM Modi’s public reply is any indication.

The thaw came when Milind posted a tweet saying that his father Murli was "one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties".

PM Modi, despite his exhaustive overseas trip, responded by describing Murli Deora as his "friend" and pointed out: You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji’s commitment to strong ties with the US. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations."