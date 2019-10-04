‘Milind Deora is a nikamma, Rahul loyalists being sidelined’: Sanjay Nirupam lashes out at Congress and Sonia Gandhi

In a remarkable press conference, Sanjay Nirupam lashed out at Congress in a press conference. Yesterday, Nirupam claimed that he wouldn’t campaign in Maharashtra.

He claimed Sonia’s loyalists were removing Rahul Gandhi’s people and that the top brass was disconnected from the ground realities. He lashed out at his Congress rival and former MP Milind Deora and even called him a ‘nikamma’.

He said: “Milind Deora ek nikamma aadmi hai jisne Congress party ka satyanaas kia hai. (Milind Deora is an imbecile, he destroyed Congress.) He went on to attack former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda, slamming him said that Congress backed him despite the CM’s take on Article 370.

"There are 36 seats in Mumbai and I had asked all senior leaders for one seat in my Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, and that I will give them one capable MLA, someone who had worked hard in last LS polls," Nirupam told ANI yesterday.

The Congress leader said rejecting the candidate recommended by him meant that the party does not need my services.

"And today I got to know that they are rejecting the name I had recommended. That implies the party does not need my services, and if the party does not need my services then it's better that I withdraw from the election campaign," he said.

"It seems Congress Party doesn't want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. It is my final decision," he wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Nirupam said, "I hope that the day has not yet come to say good bye to party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn't seem far away." Maharashtra Assembly elections are slated to be held on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.