Milind Bharambe takes charge as the new commissioner of Navi Mumbai police

Bharambe, a 1997 batch IPS of Maharashtra cadre took charge as the new commissioner of Navi Mumbai police from Bipin Kumar Singh on December 14.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
(L) Outgoing Navi Mumbai police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh, (R) Milind Bharambe | Twitter
Navi Mumbai: Milind Bharambe, a 1997 batch IPS of Maharashtra cadre took charge as the new commissioner of Navi Mumbai police from Bipin Kumar Singh on December 14. Earlier, Milind Bharambe was the Inspector General of Police of the state's law and order department. He has been promoted.

While talking to the media, after taking charge, Bharambe said that he will ensure that the city is safe. He also ensured that he will put his best to provide good police service to the citizens in a timely manner.

With over two decades of experience in the police department in the state, Bharambe stressed the importance of cordial relationships between police and the public. He appealed to citizens to come forward without fear and show trust in the legal system.

article-image

The state of a house that is half-half in both Maharashtra & Telangana

Maharashtra: BJP strongly defends government’s move to cancel award for Ghandy's translated book

Maharashtra: Woman killed by tiger; 50 dead in Chandrapur this year in big cat attacks

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt announces hike in financial assistance to farmers hit by rains &...

TJS George to get Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award

