Migrants duped with fake travel aid offer in Bhayandar

Sleuths of the Navghar police have registered an offence against the officer bearer of a local trade union for fleecing money from the migrant workers in an industrial area of Bhayandar (East).

More than 250 gullible workers have allegedly fallen prey to the evil designs of the accused who was found to be fleecing Rs. 200 per traveler towards registration charges for procuring needed forms and facilitating their journey. The migrant workers were also handed over receipts for the same.

“Yes, an offence under sections 188, 279,270, 271 and 290 of the IPC has been against the accused. Further investigations were on.” confirmed a police officer. The migrants have been urged not to believe in rumours and fake travel assist offers by such unscrupulous elements.

According to a state government directive; those who want to leave for their home states should submit an online application along with a medical certificate, confirming that the aspiring travellers do not have any sign and symptoms of influenza like illness. However, people mainly unskilled and illiterate workers are neither aware of the procedure, nor are in a position to comply with the digital system which also necessitates uploading photos and documents in compressed file sizes.