Migrant exodus leaves powerloom city in disarray

The Bhiwandi powerloom city is suffering heavy losses as over 80 percent of migrant labourers have left the city earlier, "said a powerloom owner. Due to the scarcity of labourers, the contractors and owners of powerlooms are forced to get work themselves for their units.

Reportedly, many migrant workers from the powerloom units, small shops, auto drivers, daily wage earners and other industrial workers are leaving Bhiwandi on their own, since the state government imposed the lockdown and has been unable to make proper arrangements for them so far.

Bhiwandi is known for its powerloom industry but amid the Covid-19 pandemic, these units have completely shut down. More than 60 days have passed and the migrants' patience has run out, as they have neither have money nor jobs.

Ramdarash Chaudhary, a powerloom contactor said, "I have two contract of powerloom units but amid the lockdown, several workers have already left. Now, the situation has turned too difficult as enough workers are not present to work in these units".

The five days ago, the State Government of Maharashtra has permitted operations of powerloom units and hand loom units in locations other than containment zone.

There are 22 areas (Containment Zone) in Bhiwandi where the government has imposed restrictions and has not permitted them to operate their units.