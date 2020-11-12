MI player Krunal Pandya detained at Mumbai airport

Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya was intercepted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday evening for alleged duty evasion, as he returned from Dubai.

According to sources, Pandya landed in the city along with other players and crew members of the squad shortly after 5pm. Pandya had allegedly cleared the green channel when he was stopped by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the apex intelligence organisation of Indian Customs.

Under probe is his carrying two international brand watches without declaration. As per the process, authorities evaluate the cost of the watches through a valuer. The statement of the cricketer was recorded in this regard.

The DRI had not issued any official statement in the matter at the time of going to press. Krunal was returning to India after participating in the India Premier League (IPL). He had scored the winning run to comfortably take his side to victory in a rather dry contest. The final, played on Tuesday, ended with defending champions Mumbai Indians, lifting their record fifth title as they beat Delhi by five wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi set a target of 156, which was effortlessly surpassed by Mumbai's batting prowess, as displayed by Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard.Attachments area