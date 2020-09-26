MHT CET 2020: PCB group admit cards out on mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.; check steps to download

The admit cards for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 for Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group has been released on Saturday.

Students can download the admit cards at the Maharashtra CET official website - https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in/

Steps to download MHT CET Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for MHT-CET 2020 Admit Card For PCB.

Step 3: Click on the link to download the admit card

Step 4: Fill in your login id, password and security key

Step 5: Click on sign in to account

Step 6: Download admit card as directed