MHT CET 2020: PCB group admit cards out on mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.; check steps to download

The admit cards for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 for Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group has been released on Saturday.
Students can download the admit cards at the Maharashtra CET official website - https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in/
Steps to download MHT CET Admit Card 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link for MHT-CET 2020 Admit Card For PCB.
Step 3: Click on the link to download the admit card
Step 4: Fill in your login id, password and security key
Step 5: Click on sign in to account
Step 6: Download admit card as directed