MHADA’s eligibility drive for Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri mill workers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to organise a one-day drive every month for verification of documents in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for mill workers.

According to MHADA chairman Uday Samant, after Mumbai mills closed down several workers returned to their villages. Since most of the mill workers were from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg,MHADA has decided to conduct eligibility drive there itself.

"All facilities will be provided so those workers who have applied for houses will not be required to come all the way to Mumbai. The decision will not just save money but a lot of time," said Samant.

Earlier, MHADA conducted such drives in its Mumbai headquarters. According to the records, 1,74,172 mill workers registered for MHADA houses in Mumbai.