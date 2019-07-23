MHADA will carry out Rs 4 crore temporary repairs work

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) will carry out temporary repairs work worth Rs 4 crore for its 11 old buildings located in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli.

The decision has been taken after the residents of these MHADA-developed buildings have refused to move out, despite the authority issuing them eviction notices way back in 2016.

Besides this, the authority has provided them alternative accommodation in Borivali, but they refuse to move out.

MBRRB chairman Vinod Ghosalkar said, “We will be getting 417 permanent houses by December this year, and an additional 600 houses by next year where these people would be shifted.

However, till then, these buildings can bear the load of surviving for at least one and a half years, at the same time we will be carrying out repair works to ensure safety of residents.

Since the residents are non-cooperative to shift in transit houses, we will issue another notice stating that they can continue to stay in these structures, but on their own risk.”

Interestingly, the decision to repair these old structures was taken in the backdrop of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' order.

After the Dongri building collapse on July 16 Fadnavis had declared Mumbai's old dilapidated buildings will be developed under cluster redevelopment, instead of spending money on repairs. Currently, more than 1,000 families reside in these eleven buildings, which are 40 to 50 years' old.