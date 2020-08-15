Mumbai: MHADA to start transit building work at Worli BDD in 8 days

The Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) is all set to start construction work of transit building at the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawl, Worli in the next 10 days. An official privy to the development said that three transit buildings of 22 storeyed each will be constructed in the next two years. “The shifting of 1,200 tenants at Worli BDD chawls will begin soon. The tenants will be provided with alternate accommodation at Shrinivas Mill and Bombay Dyeing Mill.”

As the Worli BDD chawl land is spread over 54 acres, MHADA has planned to construct transit buildings at the same place. MHADA which is the nodal agency for the BDD chawl redevelopment at Worli, Naigaon, N M Joshi except Sewri as its the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) land, has offered 500 sq. ft new houses to tenants.

There are around 9,700 tenants living in Worli. The redevelopment project is intended to be completed in five phases. In each phase, 14 chawl tenants will be shifted and new houses for the same will be constructed. The NM Joshi Marg project will be finished in seven phases.

Due to the pandemic, the project has been delayed further. The official said that Worli was under a containment zone for the last three months. “Work was stalled. We have slowly begun the process of signing transit agreements with tenants. At NM Joshi Marg so far 268 tenants have been shifted."

To convince the tenants, MHADA is showcasing a sample flat at Worli BDD chawl. The BDD Chawl Redevelopment project was to begin at three locations -- Worli, NM Joshi and Naigaon. It was supposed to start in 2017 but was delayed due to various reasons.