MHADA to hand over 100 flats to Tata Hospital for cancer patients

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday announced that the state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will hand over 100 flats to Tata Hospitals to accommodate cancer patients and their family members who stay on pavements.

“I asked MHADA to do something on Thursday morning and the after it took the decision to spare 100 flats near Tata Hospital. Those patients and their relatives coming from Vidarbha, Marathwada, Konkan will be able to live in these flats during their visit to the hospital for treatment. In order to avoid government interference, the management of these flats will be professionally done by the Tata Hospital,’’ said Awhad.

Awhad said MHADA will have no role to play after handing over the keys to Tata Hospital. "The decision has been taken purely from the humanitarian point of view,’’ he added.

According to the minister, the objective is to give them shelter instead of spending days and nights on the footpaths and below the flyover. They should return home after the recovery.