MHADA to conduct BDD rehabilitation house lottery on November 3

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Mumbai Board, will conduct a lottery draw of rehab houses for the 272 tenants of NM Joshi Marg Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) on November 3, who shifted to transit houses and supported the redevelopment project.

MHADA has been appointed as the nodal agency to undertake the redevelopment of the century old BDD chawls located at Naigaon, NM Joshi Marg and Worli. The intention of this lottery draw is to build trust amongst tenants about the project.

Though renowned contractors have been appointed to undertake the redevelopment work, MHADA has been facing extreme hardship from those who are still occupying the old chawls. Until people do not vacate these chawls, the redevelopment work cannot begin. Therefore, this lottery draw has been planned.

Under this lottery scheme, residents of BDD chawl staying at NM Joshi Marg, and those who have shifted will know their flat numbers and on which floor their new house will be allotted once the project is ready. Besides this, MHADA will also sign a sale agreement of rehab houses with the residents.