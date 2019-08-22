MHADA, Tata conduct work in BDD chawl without notice

Mumbai: After a long wait, the BDD chawl redevelopment is finally on the tracks. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will redevelop the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawl.

Residents and corporators have suggested that MHADA construct the sample flats in the open premises of BDD chawl 7 and 8. But residents of chawls 27 and 28 are opposing construction on that plot.

Due to the objection by residents of chawls 28, 29 and 31, MHADA was unable to conduct the construction work. After which MHADA and Tata had approached the Worli police. But there too people were opposing the construction in their premises.

According to the residents without any prior permission or informing them, MHADA has started the work of measuring the plots and when residents asked about what they were doing, they said that the next day’s construction work is being conducted. The crowd of residents gathered and opposed the work.

“Without informing us, these people started measuring the premises. A crowd gathered and we opposed the work as we celebrate all our festivals in the premises,” allege residents.