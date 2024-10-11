MHADA Reduces Maintenance Charges For 9,409 Unit Owners In Virar Bolinj Colony

MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board of MHADA has announced a reduction in monthly maintenance charges for 9,409 unit owners in Phases 1, 2, and 3 of the Virar Bolinj Colony under the Low-Income Group (LIG) and Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories.

This decision follows repeated requests from both residents and local representatives to reduce the maintenance fees. In a joint meeting between Housing Minister Atul Save nd MHADA Vice President & CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal, it was decided to reduce the monthly maintenance charges for all unit owners who have taken possession, as well as for those who will be taking possession in the near future.

Under the revised structure, Low-Income Group (LIG) unit owners will now pay Rs 1,450 per month, while Middle-Income Group (MIG) unit owners will pay Rs 2,400 per month. This marks a significant reduction from the previous fees of Rs 2,121 per month for LIG unit owners and Rs 3,493 per month for MIG unit owners.

In addition to this, an extra 50% discount will be applied to the already reduced maintenance charges for the period during COVID-19 (March 2020 to March 2022), providing further relief to the unit owners in the colony.

Furthermore, any outstanding dues related to delayed payments will have the late fee completely waived, and unit owners will have until March, 2025 to clear their basic maintenance dues. From April 2025 onward, the interest rate on delayed payments will be reduced from 18% to 12% per annum.

For unit owners who have already paid their maintenance charges in full, the difference in fees due to this reduction will be automatically adjusted in future payments.