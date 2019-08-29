MHADA lottery unlikely for 3 years as stocks deplete

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development (MHADA) may not call lottery for general public at least for a period of three years due to unavailabilty of housing stock.

On Wednesday, MHADA Chairman Uday Samant in a press conference stated that MHADA is constructing 450 housing projects in Powai which are in the tendering process.

These houses will be sold for approximately Rs 60-70 lakh. However, the project will take at least three years for completion. Apart from Powai, MHADA expects to have a house stock at Motilal Nagar and Pahadi in Goregoan.

Construction work of these projects is yet to begin and may take a few more years. Only after receiving houses from all these proposed projects can MHADA call for a lottery. In fact, prior to the Lok Sabha polls, MHADA could called a lottery for a meagre 217 houses due to lack of stock.

Besides this, MHADA is expecting more housing stock after the state cabinet decision on Wednesday which approved the redevelopment policy of cessed buildings. Samant welcomed the decision saying it will help them generate more houses.

"There are approximately 14,000 cessed buildings in Mumbai, which are in a poor and dilapidated condition. Now, with the new redevelopment policy in place, new houses for the lottery stock will also increase."

Samant also announced housing project in Ratnagiri, spread across 16 hectares of land parcel, which will also have houses for police. This is likely to cost of Rs 155 crore.

The township will be developed on pilot project basis and will be a benchmark for other police colonies planned across the state. Moreover, MHADA has also earmarked Rs 10 crore for the recent flood affected people in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur.

"Several houses have been damaged and to help them, MHADA will co-ordinate with the Pune division and the Chief Executive Officer will provide financial help to construct these houses and revive the lives of flood affected families," said Samant.