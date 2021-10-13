MHADA Jobs: Deadline for form submission extended till Oct 21

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority(MHADA) has extended the deadline for form submission for job seekers applying for its 535 vacant posts available in various departments till October 21. Most of these jobs are in clerical departments in the state housing authority. The fees payment deadline is however till October 22.

MHADA had reportedly called applications from qualified individuals interested to work in various vacant posts starting from September 17 of this year.

Interested applicants can visit the official https://mhada.gov.in website and follow the due procedure.

The MHADA has made it clear that interviews will be held on a merit basis only after clearing the written exams as mentioned in the criteria list. No outsiders or agents have been appointed to fill the vacancies or selection of candidates, it further stated.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:38 PM IST