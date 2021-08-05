Mhada gets go-ahead to sign sale agreement with BDD Chawl tenants

The Maharashtra housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has been received a green signal to go ahead with the signing of new house-sale agreements of Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawl tenants. The state government, led by Mahavikas Aghadi, has issued a notification regarding this recently. Following this, the major hurdle of tenants not supporting the redevelopment project has been eliminated.

The new house-sale agreements will be signed by tenants who shifted to transit houses and their names have been drawing in the lottery.

The draw was conducted in February for 272 tenants.

The new house agreement will be signed by those who shift to transit accommodations from other BDD chawls located in Worli and Naigoan areas.

Recently, the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, had laid the foundation stone of BDD Chawl redevelopment project at Worli. In the redevelopment project, tenants who were living in 160 sq ft homes will now get 500 sq ft flats, along with attached toilet.