MHADA fulfils 8,984 home dreams

The much-awaited housing lottery draw of Konkan Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for 8,984 houses was declared on Thursday. Out of 2.46 lakh applications, 8,984 names were announced as winners. The offered lottery houses are located in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Virar and Sindhudurg.

Owing to the Covid-19 situation, only a limited number of people were allowed in the auditorium of Thane where the lottery draw was held. From 61 countries, 1.14 lakh people saw the draw live through the web broadcast on https://mhada.ucast.in.

State housing minister Jitendra Awhad said the response has been overwhelming. He said through the much-awaited housing redevelopment project Motilal Nagar, in Goregoan, which was delayed for the past several years, 33,000 houses will be available in Mumbai at affordable prices. “Besides, other housing projects at Kanamwar Nagar and Tagore Nagar will be developed to generate ample housing stock,” he said.

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said the MVA government has taken some crucial decisions like increased FSI for MHADA redevelopment projects and unified DCPR. “Applicable throughout the state, this will generate more housing stock in coming years in Mumbai and Thane regions as various redevelopment projects will get a much needed push,” he said.

VOICES

I have been participating in MHADA’s lottery draws since 2008. Finally, I can buy a house in Mumbai, which would not have been possible otherwise. The cost of housing even in MMR is too high.

- Sunil Jadhav

I am lucky enough to get a house in the first attempt itself. I participated for the first time in the MHADA lottery draw. I work as a policeman.

- Santosh Gaikwad

I am happy and excited to finally buy a house near Mumbai. Everyone dreams to have a house here someday. I hope that MHADA calls such lotteries every year so people like me can participate and fulfil their dreams.

- Ravi Shinde

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:40 PM IST