MGL gas pipeline damaged during road construction in Thane, Gas service of around 200-250 customers suspended

The Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) pipeline of around 63 mm suffered damage on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at around 2:55 pm in Louis Wadi, Wagle Estate in the Thane area leading to the suspension of the gas service operations of around 200-250 customers in and around the area.

MGL Spokesperson said, "We came to know that there was some damage due to the JCB during the road construction work in front of Shehnai Hall next to Dhiraj Hotel in Louis Wadi, Wagle Estate in Thane. Our team reached the spot and we closed down the gas supply."

Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Chief Avinash Sawant said, " Soon after receiving the complaint regarding damage in MGL pipeline at Louis Wadi, Wagle Estate in Thane we reached the spot with RDMC team, MGL officials and Fire Brigade with one fire engine and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV). No injury and no casualty were reported at the spot. We have brought the situation under control."

Sawant further added, "The pipeline gas services of around 200-250 customers have been suspended and it will be resumed in one or two hours' time after the completion of work."

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 07:14 PM IST