Metro Line 6 will have same system specification as Metro line 3; revised DPR will be prepared

Mumbai: The Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) will get a revised DPR (detailed project report) after CM announced on Sunday that the carshed will be developed in Kanjurmarg and not Aarey for the underground Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) stretch. R A Rajeev, Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) told the Free Press Journal, "It's very premature to tell what will happen but one thing is clear that Metro Line 6 will have the same system specification as that of Metro Line 3. Based on this, the revised DPR taking into account the new decision of the state government will be prepared."

The commissioner asserted that the depot work was not started in Kanjurmarg because the state government had not granted them land. “Now since the land is allotted to MMRDA, tender will be issued and accordingly the car depot development work will be undertaken.” Meanwhile, he also stated, “Metro Line 6 construction work is going on and there is no change except this line will now have longer platforms towards Kanjurmarg.”

As per the earlier plan, the Metro Line 6 platform length was for rakes having only six coaches. However, now since it has been declared that Metro line 3 will be merged with Line 6, its platform length will also increase to accommodate eight coach metro rakes.

According to an official from the state government, Metro Line 6 will incur additional cost of nearly Rs 184 crore due to system and station integration work, following the joining of Metro Line 3 with Line 6. The actual project cost of Line 6 is Rs 6,672 crore. As per the old DPR, Line 6 is proposed to have 13 stations and is expected to have a daily ridership of 6.5 lakh in 2021 and 7.69 lakh in 2031.