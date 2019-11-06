Metro Line-3 to have interchanging stations

Mumbai: The underground Metro Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) will have interchanges with the existing elevated Metro Line-1 at Marol Naka and Monorail at Mahalaxmi (Jacob Circle) stations.

Similarly, with other upcoming metro lines — 7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East) and 8 (Mumbai Airport-Mankhurd-Navi Mumbai Airport), the proposed interchange will be at the airport terminal 2.

While the Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) will have an interchange at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station, an interchange is also proposed on the existing Western Railway at the Mumbai Central station.

These interchanges will allow unparallel rapid access to all parts of the city, according to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), a nodal agency looking after the underground metro line-3 construction work.

Sources from the metro authority said that it was a certainty that such interchanges will be planned with the existing and upcoming metro lines and definitely both the lines’ commuters (Metro 1 and 3) will be benefited, as it will provide a seamless travel experience on the lines of the Delhi Metro Rail.

Metro 1’s alignment with other lines will be carried out in the best interest of commuters. However, all authorities should work together to make the connectivity a success.

For example, the Marol Naka junction that is proposed as one of the interchanges on the Metro Line 1 with the Metro 3 has lots of traffic congestion.

“The junction is a traffic island. Thus, in coordination with the local authorities, the roads below should be improved for the convenience of commuters, apart from undertaking other measures,” said sources.