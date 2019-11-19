Metro-III work: Shiv Sainiks, locals go on rampage in Girgaum

The truck was parked outside Charni Road station. The protesters shouted slogans against the MMRDA, the state-run firm undertaking the project, and private developer DB Realty, according to the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pranay Ashok said, "We have booked five protesters. Three of them have been arrested for rioting (146), endangering life or personal safety of others (336) and causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others (337) of the the Indian Penal Code."

According to agitators, there are frequent traffic snarls in the area and allegedly the Metro-III authorities have failed to assist them. Not only has the metro construction blocked major roads but the construction by a private builder has worsened the situation, they claimed.

Sena leader Ravindra Nirlekar from Girgaum said they demanded a probe to determine who had allowed the entry of heavy vehicles into the narrow lanes of the area.

The vehicles are causing pollution, posing traffic hazards, damaging roads and causing health problems for citizens. Metro station Kalbadevi is proposed on this route.

Another Sena leader, Pandurang Sakpal, said, "As per traffic rules in South Mumbai, heavy vehicles are not allowed. Despite this, the Metro-III authority is flouting the rules and endangering the lives of residents. Moreover, the school vans and buses are also delayed by the chaotic traffic situation.”