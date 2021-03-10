Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg: Maharashtra govt issues notification to reserve 43.76-hectare land

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a notification to reserve 43.76-hectare land at Kanjurmarg for metro car depot, car shed and other allied uses under Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

In the notification, the government said that the land reserved for "Garden/Park, Affordable Housing, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Homeless Shelter, Police Station, Police Staff Quarters, Municipal School, Electricity Transmission and Distribution facility, and wide Development Plan Roads of Village Kanjur having area admeasuring approximately 43.76 hectares are deleted and the land so deleted is entirely reserved for Metro Car Depot, Casting yard and other Metro uses".

However, there are certain conditions.

1. It is necessary to obtain permission for CRZ point of view from concern Authority i.e. MCZMA/ MoEF in respect of land under CRZ.

2. The scientific mitigation measures be taken during contraction and operation of Car Depot.

3. It will be binding for compliance of orders of Hon'ble High Court /Supreme Court in res above land.