Metro-9 Car Shed Row: Irked By Delay In GR, Villagers Threaten To Revive Agitation

Frustrated by the state government's prolonged delay in issuing a government resolution (GR) to consider the removal of land reservations for the proposed Metro-9 (Dahisar to Bhayandar) rail route car shed, villagers from Rai, Murdha, and Morva villages have rekindled their protest efforts. Under the banner of the Bhumiputra Samajik Samanvay Sanstha (BSSS), which leads the campaign, the villagers convened a meeting at the Adarsh Vidya Mandir School ground in Rai village on Saturday. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the issue and devise a comprehensive strategy to advance the protest until it reaches a logical conclusion.

In response to the villagers' opposition, the chief minister had pledged to relocate the proposed car shed from farmlands in Rai village and its surroundings to government-owned land parcels in Dongri (survey number 19) near Bhayandar. Formalities were completed to transfer possession of the 59-hectare (over 145-acre) land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of the facility. On August 8th, an order to this effect was issued by District Collector Ashok Shingare, who was authorized by the revenue department to facilitate the transfer of government-owned land parcels, adhering to the provisions outlined in the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Disposal of Government Lands) Rules of 1971.

"Despite the assurance given and the completion of the land transfer process, the threat of land acquisition still looms over us due to the government's inexplicable delay in issuing an official GR. Consequently, our land continues to be labeled as reserved for the facility in the development plan (DP)," explained former Deputy Mayor Ashok Patil, who leads the BSSS. "This land belongs to us, and we will not allow them to take away a single inch. In today's meeting, we have resolved to escalate our protest through hunger strikes and protest marches if the government does not issue the GR promptly," added Jagruti Mhatre.

The villagers have raised significant concerns about the land acquisition process, contending that it not only threatens the livelihoods of the traditional farming community but also endangers approximately 547 structures marked for demolition due to their presence along the previous alignment for the car shed, which was initially planned on private land in Rai and surrounding villages. The previous general body meeting had passed a resolution under section 37(1) of the Maharashtra Town Planning Act of 1966 to reduce the width of the 30-meter-wide road proposed in the MBMC's development plan. However, an official approval from the state's urban development department is still pending. Metro-9, an extension of Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), comprises a 13.581-kilometer route, including an 11.389-kilometer elevated corridor.

