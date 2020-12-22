Metro 3 carshed: War of word between Congress and BJP continues over Kanjurmarg land

War of words between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Kanjurmarg Metro 3 carshed continues. The ruling Congress party, on Tuesday, fired a fresh salvo against BJP and questioned whether it was working as an agent for builders. State party spokesman Sachin Sawant claimed that the Devendra Fadnavis government had accepted the proposal given by developer Shapoorji Pallonji on June 11, 2019, for one lakh affordable houses on the land allotted for Metro carshed at Kanjurmarg.

However, BJP retaliated against the Congress party’s charges, saying it shows its ignorance. State party chief spokesman Keshav Upadhye said the land earmarked for Sharpoorji Pallonji was a leased land for salt pans and it was not proposed for the Metro carshed.

Sawant earlier questioned how the BJP government had accepted the proposal given by Sharpoorji Pallonji? “What business interests were devised by the then BJP government to show much concern for Garodia (who has challenged the transfer of the land for Metro carshed at Kanjurmarg)? Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is giving unsolicited advice to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to not insist on having the Metro 3 carshed at Kanjurmarg. Why doesn’t he give his opinion on where to take the Metro 6 carshed, which was decided by his government at Kanjurmarg?” he asked.

Upadhye asked Sawant to read the report by the additional chief secretary (finance) on the Kanjurmarg land. “According to the same report, additional Rs 7,000 crore will be needed and there will be a delay of four and half years following the development of Metro 3 car shed at Kanjurmarg. It would be better if Sachin Sawant gives an answer as to why the government is still insisting on the Kanjurmarg land?” he asked.