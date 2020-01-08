Metro 2A will operate from Dec 2020: MMRDA

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) undertaking the 18.8-km long Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to D.N.Nagar) comprising of 17 stations, is confident to complete the project on the set deadline and begin operations from December 2020.

RA Rajeev, Commissioner, MMRDA has vowed to ensure the completion of ongoing works as the trial runs is scheduled in September 2020. He said, “If required, the number of workers can be increased.”

On Thursday, MMRDA Commissioner along with other officials and contractors took stock of the ongoing work by visiting different stations of Metro Line 2A and directed the contractors to meet the assigned deadline.

Recently, MMRDA has awarded the rolling stock contract for Metro Lines 2A, 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) and 7 (Andheri E to Dahisar E) to Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), thus making it a Make in India project.

BEML was awarded the contract for Rs 3,816 crore, wherein as many as 504 cars (84 metro train sets of six cars each) would be designed for the Mumbai metro network.

Similarly, contracts for automated fare collection system and platform screen doors has also been awarded, said MMRDA officials.