'Meritorious Student Can’t Be Permitted To Participate If He Fails To Submit Application On Time': Bombay HC

Bombay High Court | PTI

Only because a meritorious student has secured a good rank, he cannot be permitted to participate in the admission process if he failed to submit admission form within the prescribed deadline, the Bombay High Court has said.

The court notes that relief cannot be granted merely on the ground of sympathy and that any such relief would cause injustice to the other students.

The Hc was hearing a petition by one Siddhant Rane seeking a direction to the Indian Institute of Science to accept his application form for the four-year Bachelor of Science (Research) programme. He was held ineligible for the admission process as he had submitted his online application form after the deadline.

The forms were to be submitted online from April 1 to May 7, 2024 which was then extended till May 14. Rane, however, submitted the form on June 9, much after the due date.

The student claimed in his plea that in the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) his All India Rank was 10 and hence he was eligible to secure admission as per the cut off marks prescribed. Based on his ranking, he ought to be permitted to participate in the admission process and to upload the necessary documents, Rane claimed.

However, the plea was opposed by the institute stating that till the last date of application submission, it had received about 11180 forms. It further contended that accepting Rane’s form now would result in giving a go-bye to the last date of submission of applications.

The court took note of the fact that Rane had submitted his application form on June 9 which was much beyond the last date prescribed.

Read Also Bombay HC Relief For Rahul Gandhi In 2014 RSS Defamation Case

"It is true that the petitioner (Rane) has secured a good All India Rank but only on that basis he cannot be permitted to participate in the admission process as he had submitted his application beyond the deadline prescribed,” a bench of Justices A S Chandurkar and Rajesh Patil said. It added that “merely on the basis of sympathy” relief cannot be granted to the student.

“Granting such relief would cause injustice to the other applicants,” the judges underlined while dismissing Rane’s plea.