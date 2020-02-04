Merger of City, Rupee banks with MSC Bank proposed

To open new avenues for business, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC Bank) has decided to enter into retail banking for the first time. To ensure smooth entry into the retail banking sector, MSC Bank has proposed a merger of City Cooperative and Rupee Cooperative banks with MSC bank.

Both banks were almost non-functional since the last few years due to financial mismanagement. MSC Bank has sent two separate proposals to RBI for merging Rupee and City Cooperative Bank with itself, which will require it to allocate over Rs 1,300 crores, said MSC Bank Chairman Vidyadhar Anaskar.

Both proposals have been presented jointly with the target banks and after ratification by the cooperatives department of the Maharashtra government. Pune-based Rupee has five lakh depositors while Mumbai-based City Bank has over 80,000 depositors.

City Cooperative Bank is under RBI restrictions from April 2017 and mounting bad debt of Rupee Bank led RBI to put severe sanctions on the bank, while superseding the erstwhile board of directors in 2013. It will have to allocate Rs 980 crore for the Rupee merger, while the City bank scheme will require it to allocate nearly Rs 300 crore.

The genesis of both proposals is the bank's desire to de-risk beyond the sugar industry by serving the retail segment, Anaskar said, adding that merging the two urban cooperative banks with itself will give it a retail heft both in distribution and assets. "Till now, our 50 per cent lending was to cooperative sugar factories. But since the sugar business is not profitable and many factories are facing a financial crisis, we are forced to search for new business opportunities. Therefore, we decided to enter into retail banking sector," he explained.