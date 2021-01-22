Mercury continues to drop in Mumbai

Mumbaikar's woke up to nip in the air on Friday, as the minimum temperature at the Indian Meteorological Department's observatory recorded a drop to 17 degree Celsius. The IMD weathermen have predicted that the temperature in the city will further drop to 16 degree Celsius in the next 24 to 48 hours.

While Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius on Friday, Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature in December 2019 was 16.4 degrees Celsius and it was 14.4 degrees Celsius a year before. This year, the city yet again recorded 16.4 degree Celsius on December 28.

The maximum temperatures too saw a dip. On Friday, Colaba and Santacruz recorded maximum temperatures of 29.4 degree Celsius and 30.8 degree Celsius, respectively.

The IMD forecast says the trend of temperature drop is likely to continue in the next two to four days.

" Entire North Maharashtra, parts of Vidarbha & Marathwada minimum temperature has dropped. Mumbai at 17°C has chill in the air and haze too. Nashik meanwhile recorded 12 degree Celsius, Jalgaon 10.7 Dahanu 16.5, Pune 13.7, Parbhani Baramati 14.9 and Matheran 17.6

The trend is very likely to continue for the next few days," said K S Hosalikar, director general of IMD western region.