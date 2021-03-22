MERC grants license to Adani for 1,000 MW transmission link

The evacuation of an additional 1,000 MW of power in Mumbai will be a reality as the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Monday gave transmission license to the Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited for the development of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission line between Kudus in Palghar district and in Aarey Colony.

The HVDC scheme consists of HVDC terminal stations at Kudus and Aarey Colony connecting through HVDC underground cable link. HVDC terminal station with 1000 MW capacity and 80 km HVDC cable link is proposed with 1x1000 MW capacity along with the future provision of another 1x1000 MW link by way of civil/high-density polyethylene pipework.

The Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited in its plea had argued that the HVDC scheme has been identified as one of the critical bulk power injection schemes for Mumbai. The 2x340 MW HVDC transmission link was recommended by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in its report way back in 2011. Free Press Journal wrote about the Kudus Aarey Colony transmission link after the power outage in Mumbai on October 12 last year.

The State Transmission Utility (STU) in its submission had said that there is an acute need for embedded generation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region as far as islanding is concerned and this link would act as a virtual generation for Mumbai and MMR region. Depletion in embedded generation in Mumbai is increasing consistently and by the year 2030, it is expected to reach 447 MW. STU, therefore, argued that the HVDC scheme is required and its expeditious implementation will strengthen the transmission system.

MERC said the transmission lice shall come into effect from the date of issuance of its order. However, the power regulator has directed that the transmission licensee shall provide a monthly progress report to the STU, Central Electricity Authority, and the MERC with regard to obtaining necessary clearances and approvals, Right of Way issues, equipment ordering, and installation, slippages with respect to the schedule, if any, to enable continuous and close monitoring of the project. Moreover, MERC said it will separately notify a committee for close monitoring of the progress of this project to ensure strict adherence to the planned timelines for its identified milestones.