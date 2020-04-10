MERC Chairman threatens to 'expose' Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, BJP leader Ganesh Naik

Anand Kulkarni the Chairperson of the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission on Friday took to Facebook stating that he had researched the 'noble activities' of the state's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over the last 25 years.
"At an appropriate time, I intend to make my findings public," he wrote.
He also brought up former NCP and now BJP leader Ganesh Naik to continue what he called the "thread of honesty, integrity and transparency". He adds that he also has "detailed documentation" of Naik's land dealings in CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra).
Needless to say, Kulkarni adds, it is "all above board". The sarcastic undertone of this particular post is even more evident. Calling him a "humble politician with very modest earnings" Kulkarni adds that Naik is the "very embodiment of Probity ( particularly Financial) in Public Life".
He calls Naik's somewhat palatial residence "modest, almost decrepit" and goes on to a allege that in 2014, Naik had called IAS officer Shailesh Sharma to South Mumbai's Taj Hotel for a one to one meeting.
"I am privy to the conversation of that meeting where Right Honourable Ganesh Naik , law abiding citizen that he is, imbibed, softly & affectionately, the Virtues of adhering to Rules, Acts and Laws," Kulkarni writes.
The multi-part posts which seemed to be taking a dig at Deshmukh for the most part, emphasised that the MLA was 'clean as a whistle' and that his integrity was "of the highest order", and has surprised many on social media.
"I reiterate that Honourable Anil Deshmukh is an upright and honest person with impeccable integrity. I have had the honor & privilege of being a minuscule minion in the Excise Department in 2001 when he was in charge of the Department.All his acts were governed by very high moral and ethical standards," he added.
Kulkarni put forward two 'highlights' from Deshmukh's decade long tenure that he said would underscore the latter's "transparent, speedy and straightforward" handling of issues. There pertained to the allotment of molasses to relevant stakeholders and the transfer of Excise Department officers, he said.
"I have compiled documents relating to these honest activities, and other areas. These include , inter alias, comments of the Judiciary on his all round ethos of more than two decades.I am now waiting to disseminate my work into Public Domain, for one and all to see his lofty achievements," he wrote.
"Once the nightmare of COVID-19 is over, I shall bring into Public Domain the noble, praiseworthy activities of Honourable Anil Deshmukh & Right Honourable Ganesh Naik. These activities would evoke shudders, orgasmic or non orgasmic, as the case may be," he concluded.
