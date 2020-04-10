MERC Chairman threatens to 'expose' Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, BJP leader Ganesh Naik

He also brought up former NCP and now BJP leader Ganesh Naik to continue what he called the "thread of honesty, integrity and transparency". He adds that he also has "detailed documentation" of Naik's land dealings in CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra).

Needless to say, Kulkarni adds, it is "all above board". The sarcastic undertone of this particular post is even more evident. Calling him a "humble politician with very modest earnings" Kulkarni adds that Naik is the "very embodiment of Probity ( particularly Financial) in Public Life".

He calls Naik's somewhat palatial residence "modest, almost decrepit" and goes on to a allege that in 2014, Naik had called IAS officer Shailesh Sharma to South Mumbai's Taj Hotel for a one to one meeting.

"I am privy to the conversation of that meeting where Right Honourable Ganesh Naik , law abiding citizen that he is, imbibed, softly & affectionately, the Virtues of adhering to Rules, Acts and Laws," Kulkarni writes.