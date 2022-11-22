Mentally disturbed man sends hoax messages to Mumbai traffic cops; claims Dawood had planned attack on PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Mumbai traffic police received a call and message through WhatsApp on Monday that two henchmen of notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim were to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All agencies were on alert because of the same.

Police sources told Free Press Journal that seven audio messages were received in Hindi. The caller called on Monday and said that PM Modi's life is in danger. He said that Dawood's henchmen have come to India to kill Modi and that Kerala cops were also summoned to foil his efforts, said police.

The Mumbai police have traced the caller who was working in Kerala and was laid off from the work four months ago. The police have said that he is mentally unstable and that he claimed he used to see ghost at his workplace.

The police also said that the caller, who is from West Bengal, had lost his older brother recently and since then the caller has been residing in Kolkata now. "We are investigating further in this matter," said police.

Spate of hoax terrorist attacks on city

In the last few months, the Mumbai Police have received a lot of hoax calls claiming that terrorists will be attacking the city. The lastest call was made on November 4 wherein a youth called city police control room who claimed that terrorists will be entering India through Haji Ali,

The city police eventually traced the youth and found out that he was mentally unstable. The man had suffered a brain injury 14 years ago and was under treatment, the police said.