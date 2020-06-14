'Mentally disturbed' cop threatens to jump off building, gets rescued

A 'mentally unstable' policeman, who threatened to jump off a three storey building at Dadar, was rescued by the Mumbai Fire department with the help of police on Saturday. Officials said the policeman had climbed on the terrace of the building and started walking on the parapet wall. He was safely rescued after 90 minutes and provided counselling, said police.

According to police, the incident occurred around Saturday noon, when the man claimed the parapet wall of Dadar-based Shindewadi Building's terrace. A few residents noticed the policeman walking precariously on the parapet and alerted police, who immediately informed the fire brigade. Within no time, police teams and fire brigade rushed to the spot and requested the man to climb down.

When the police constable threatened to jump and refused to budge to the repeated requests made by fire department, as a precautionary measure, inflatable jumping sheets and mattresses were laid down should the man jump or accidentally fall.

However, when the officials reasoned with him, he responded to their appeal and climbed down the parapet wall. The man has later taken into custody and was counselled to ascertain the reason of him being on the parapet wall.

During the repeated attempts to pacify the cop, it was revealed that he was on night duty hours before he decided to climb the parapet wall. Officials suspected that the policeman was contemplating suicide due to disturbing situations at his house, which caused him mental distress.