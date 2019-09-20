Mentally challenged man held for making threat call to Thane mayor

Mumbai: A 28-year-old mentally challenged man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making a threatening call to Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde.

The accused, identified as Wasim Mullah, was arrested by Thane Police within 48 hours after making the calls. Mullah, a resident of Mumbra, who is unemployed, claimed to be an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

On September 17, a caller had told Shinde to "stop fighting with people or else she and her family would face problems in the future", police said. Following this call, Shinde had approached Kapurbawadi police station and booked a case against an unknown person.

The Thane anti-extortion cell obtained call details and ascertained it was coming from a Mumbra woman. The woman told police her had maid stolen her mobile phone a few months ago and she may have sold it. Later, police traced the tower and network location and arrested Mullah. "He does not have a job and is suffering from tuberculosis,” said a police officer.