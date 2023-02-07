Mental health finally takes centre stage in six cities including Mumbai | Representative Image / Pixabay

Mumbai: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is undertaking a six-city mental health survey in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. The last such survey, also the first-ever, was conducted by the National Health Surveyin 2015-16.

In Mumbai, the Ministry has selected the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital to conduct it. A special staff has been appointed to reach out at the ward level and 3,600 persons will be selected randomly through a software. Each participant will be interviewed for about 30-40 minutes each. A senior health officer said the outcome of the survey would help establish and strengthen the mental health system.

2015-16: 10% psychiatric disorders in non-urban areas, and close to 14% in the urban areas

For the 2015-16 survey, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences was chosen as the nodal coordinating centre and it covered six regions and 12 states.

It showed a prevalence of about 10% psychiatric disorders in non-urban areas, and close to 14% in the urban areas, with depression, anxiety disorders and alcohol use disorder being the highest prevalent conditions. The treatment gap for most disorders was over 60%, with a huge dearth of medicines, psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and nurses across all states.

An official said that Nair Hospital would be the nodal coordinating centre, with the psychiatry and community medicine departments jointly conducting the survey. Hospital specialists and the state’s and city’s departments of public health will assess mental health services in the city and try to estimate gaps.

Simultaneously, a field staff comprising a coordinator and seven workers would undertake a door-to-door survey for interviews.

Survey would cover all social strata

Officials said the survey would cover all social strata to get appropriate representation of the entire population, including migrants. A section will also cover Covid-related questions. This survey will be completed by Aug-Sept this year.

Hiranandani Hospital psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty said it’s one of the best initiatives undertaken to handle mental health illnesses, which have become all the more significant after the pandemic. He said, “There has been a 17% rise in suicide cases in the last two years, with immense rise in aggression, depression and anxiety.”

Dr Shetty said the government should regularly conduct such surveys and citizens should readily agree to be a part. “Everyone should be tested on agreed parameters as any random size would not take treatment to the needy. The focus on non-communicable, lifestyle diseases need increasing focus today,” he said.

Psychiatrist Dr Sagar Mundada also welcomed the move, saying the government should not have waited for seven years to focus on mental health considering the increasing number of suicides cases of depression and anxiety across the country, including a metro like Mumbai.

He said, “Like hypertension and diabetes, mental health screening and counselling also need to be taken door-to-door. Many people are still hesitant to voice their feelings and stay alone, which leads to mental health conditions.”

