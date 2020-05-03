Men who assaulted Kurla, Bandra cops booked

In two separate incidents of assault on an on-duty police official in the times of coronavirus, police have registered separate offences last week. While in the first case, Kurla Police have booked a man for allegedly assaulting a police team while they were on COVID-19 related enforcement duty near the Kurla Pipeline area on April 29, in the other, a vegetable vendor was arrested for assaulting a policeman inside a containment zone at Bandra (E).

In the offence registered at Kurla, police have booked the accused, Rizwan Memon, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for deterring a police officer from duty and assault. The complainant in this case, a police sub inspector, Kakasaheb Nagwe, attached to Kurla police station, was on a patrolling duty on April 29. He had received a tip-off about a scuffle that had broken out near Pipeline Road in Kurla (W).

When the police team reached the spot, the accused, Memon, threatened police to not interfere in this matter as he is politically connected. However, as police did not budge, Memon hurled abuses at the team and assaulted a few policemen. Another police team reached the spot for rescue and detained Memon.

This incident was recorded in a mobile phone, which later went viral on social media. In the video, it is evident that an argument has broken out between the police team and the residents of the locality that led to people assaulting and abusing the police team.

In the second incident that occurred in Bandra (E) on April 28, a vegetable vendor assaulted a policeman inside a containment zone when the latter asked him to leave the area as it is prohibited. When a police team spotted the vendor, Sufiyan Shaikh, they asked him to leave, which was followed by a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Shaikh then hurled abuses and assaulted a policeman. Before Shailkh could hit a stone picked up from the street, another cop came to the rescue and thrashed Shaikh. He was later taken to the Nirmal Nagar police station and booked under relevant sections of the IPC.