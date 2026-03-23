Memorandum Seeks Annual Programmes And Memorial Committee At Navi Mumbai's Tathagat Buddha Memorial

A memorandum was submitted to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Mayor and the A Ward Committee Chairman, urging the civic body to organise annual programmes and set up a dedicated -Memorial Committee at the Tathagat Buddha Memorial located at Jewel of Navi Mumbai. |

A memorandum was submitted to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Mayor and the A Ward Committee Chairman, urging the civic body to organise annual programmes and set up a dedicated -Memorial Committee at the Tathagat Buddha Memorial located at Jewel of Navi Mumbai.

BJP leader Vikas Sorte submitted the memorandum last week.

Sorte highlighted that the Seawoods-based landmark has emerged as a major cultural and tourist attraction in the city. "The Tathagat Buddha Memorial at the site, holds deep significance for the Buddhist community as well as other citizens, serving as a place of reverence and inspiration" he said.

He pointed out that every year, a large number of people visit the memorial to pay homage on key occasions such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14), Buddha Purnima and Dhammachakra Pravartan Day.

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Sorte has requested the civic body to organise structured programmes on these days, including floral decoration of the memorial, grand illumination of the area, religious and tribute ceremonies, as well as cultural events, lectures and discourses based on the teachings of Gautam Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

To ensure smooth planning and execution of these activities, he has also proposed the formation of a Memorial Management Committee under the supervision of the concerned ward committee chairman or the deputy commissioner of the social development department.

Such initiatives, Sorte said in the memorandum, would help inspire citizens while strengthening social harmony and preserving cultural traditions in Navi Mumbai.

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