 Mega blood donation camp at CKT College in Panvel to mark Savarkar's birth anniversary on May 28
Mega blood donation camp at CKT College in Panvel to mark Savarkar's birth anniversary on May 28

For the camp, several welfare units and political parties have joined hands.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
A mega blood donation camp has been organized at Changu Kana Thakur (CKT) College, Khanda Colony in Panvel on May 28. It will encourage healthy citizens to actively participate in the move on Sunday from 8 am to 4 pm. It is noted that the blood donation camp here comes in the backdrop of the 140th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The camp has brought together several organisations and political parties including Janhit Sankardhak Mandal, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Raje Shivarai Pratishthan, Bharat Vikas Parishad, Kutch Youth Sangh, Rotary Club of Panvel, Shiv Pratishthan, Hindustan NSSPG Mumbai University, Brahmin Sabha New Panvel, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sanskar Bharti, Sudha Sahitya Samaj Sanstha have joined hands. Tata Hospital Kharghar and Parel Blood Bank will be assisting as blood banks.

To participate in the blood donation camp, one can contact Swapnesh Vikhare (9987093214), Akshay Misal (7218004418) and Chandrakant Tamhankar (9702363033). 

About Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Swatantraveer Savarkar, is remembered as a lawyer, a poet and a social reformist who was significantly contributed in India's struggle for freedom.

Savarkar was one of the very few nationalists who dared to admit the shortcomings of the Hindu society. He was an advocate of establishing India as a Hindu Rashtra.

In one of his speeches, former Indian Prime Minister (late) Atal Bihari Vajpayee delivered on the occasion of Veer Savarkar Jayanti in Pune in 2006. He described Savarkar as तेज (brilliant), त्याग (sacrifice), तप (penance), तत्व (elements), तर्क (arguments), तारुण्य (youth), तीर (arrow), तलवार (sword), तीलमिलाहट (extreme concern), तीतिक्षा (butterfly) and तिखापन (sharpness).

