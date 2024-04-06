Mega Block On Sunday, 07-04-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour Lines; Check Details

Representative image | PTI

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 7.4.2024 as under:

Details On Mega Block On Central Line

UP and DOWN SLOW lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN SLOW line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on DOWN FAST line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations, further re-diverted on DOWN SLOW line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP SLOW line services departing Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on UP FAST line at Mulund between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations, further re-diverted on UP SLOW line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All UP & DOWN Locals departing/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will reach destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

On DOWN SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Titwala Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 09.53 am. First local after the block will be Asangaon Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.33 pm.

On UP SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Asangaon Local departing Thane at 10.27 am.

First local after the block will be Kalyan Local departing Thane at 04.03 pm.

Details On Mega Block On Harbour Line

UP and DOWN TRANS HARBOUR Line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

UP & DOWN TRANS HARBOUR line services will remain suspended between Vashi / Nerul and Thane stations during the block period.

DOWN line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel departing Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and UP line services for Thane departing Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

On DOWN TRANS HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block will be Panvel Local departing Thane at 10.35 am.

First local after the block will be Vashi Local departing Thane at 4.19 pm.

On UP TRANS HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block for Thane will be departing Vashi at 10.15 am

First local after the block for Thane will be departing Panvel at 3.53 pm.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.