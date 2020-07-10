Mega block on CR Main line on July 13

Central Railway will observe a mega block on its Main line on July 13, to carry out engineering and maintenance work. The block will be from 10 am to 3 pm on the Vidyavihar–Thane section on the Main line. However, there will be no block on the Harbour line.

CR's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said fast special services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 9.10am and 2.30pm would be diverted to the slow line between Matunga and Diva. The train will take its scheduled halts and will be re-diverted to the fast line at Diva.

“Fast special services leaving Diva from 9.39 am to 2.18 pm will be diverted to the slow line between Diva and Matunga and will halt as per schedule. However it will be further re-diverted to the fast line at Matunga. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” he said.