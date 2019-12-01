Meet 5 key individuals who will help Uddhav Thackeray run govt and handle coalition

A close aide of Thackeray told the Hindustan Times, Subhash Desai's role will be to guide the CM on issues related to governance and policy-making. He also expected to attend various official conferences and interact with different delegations on behalf of Thackeray. While Eknath Shinde will be handling floor management during the sessions of the legislature.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance passed the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday. Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence after the BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout before the headcount began in the 288-member House.

Pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil informed the House that four MLAs abstained during the vote. They include two from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), one from CPI(M) and a member of the MNS, led by Uddhav's estranged cousin Raj Thackeray.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was on Thursday sworn in Maharashtra chief minister, heading an unlikely alliance, 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', with the Congress and NCP. The 59-year-old is the third Sena leader and first from the Thackeray family to occupy the post. His father Bal Thackeray wielded the 'remote control' over the first Sena-BJP government during 1995-99 but never assumed a position in the government.