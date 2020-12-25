Medical students relieved with 10% EWS reservation

Students applying for admissions to undergraduate (UG) medical and dental programmes have shifted their application from general category to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. This has come after the state cabinet took a decision to allow Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category or Maratha quota students to seek admission under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) with a 10 per cent seat reservation.

Students are relieved with the decision as they will get a chance to secure seats in government-aided medical colleges under 10 per cent seat reservation for EWS. Vandana Khandekar, a student said, "I am glad the state has initiated a reservation for students of Maratha quota. It is tough to secure a seat in central and state government-aided medical colleges without reservation."

Students are now in the process of securing seats based on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG score. Tarun Jagtap, a student said, "I want to secure a seat in a government-aided medical college because the fees are quite high in private colleges. Also, the competition is tough to secure seats. With the help of reservation, we can at least secure a seat in a nearby government college."

The state Cabinet decision was much awaited as admission processes were halted midway since September 9. Some processes were resumed recently post November 24 without any seat reservation for SEBC or Maratha quota. On September 9, the Supreme Court (SC) directed an interim stay on reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for candidates belonging to the Maratha community in Maharashtra. Following which, the state government halted all admission processes for courses, as it termed Marathas as a Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC).