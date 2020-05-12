Medical, engineering students most happy as exams cancelled

Among the many, the ecstatic response of medical and engineering students over the cancellation of degree level exams has explained their huge sigh of relief. Most students revealed they cannot believe they have been promoted to the next academic year without the need to give an exam and moreover, without any ATKT.

On May 8, 2020, Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra, announced, "All higher education course exams, except final year last semester exams, have been cancelled. All students, including those with ATKT, will be promoted to the next academic year for all programmes. Students will also be given atendance for 45 days spent in lockdown if required."

Engineering students were supposed to appear for their month-long semester exams which usually begin in May. Manish Babu, a third year mechanical engineering student, said, "I cannot fathom the fact that I have been promoted to my final year of mechanical engineering without any tedious exam. To add to that, I have been promoted without any fear of ATKT. This is a blessing."

I was so anxious about appearing for my exam during lockdown, exclaimed Sakshi Cheteshwar, a fourth year architecture student. Cheteshwar said, "I was so worried about preparing for exams as I am pursuing a five year architecture programne. I was unable to study during lockdown. But now, I am glad because I have been promoted to my final year without any hassle."

Medical, nursing and pharmacy students have termed the cancellation of exams as a 'lucky fortune' in times of adversity. Geetanjali Sawant, a second year MBBS student, said, "Exams are a nightmare in the medical field. It is almost impossible to even hear or think that medical exams have been cancelled. It is a rare luck." While Rafique Mustaq, a first year pharmacy student, said, "In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is almost insignificant yet overwhelming to hear that exams have been cancelled."

The Maharashtra education ministry decided to cancel exams to prevent gathering of students in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The new academic year is set to begin from September 1, 2020.