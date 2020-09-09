Medical Courses: 70:30 admission formula crapped

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has scrapped the 70:30 region-wise reservation formula for admission in medical courses in the state. Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh announced in the state assembly, instead of the 70:30 quota, a ‘‘One Merit One Maharashtra’’ maxim would be applicable in the state.

The formula implied reservation for 70 per cent locals from the particular region where the medical colleges were located and 30 per cent from rest of the state.

Deshmukh told the state assembly that admissions would now be based on the results of students who had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). "Instead of the 70:30 quota, it will be 'one Maharashtra, one merit'," he said.For long now, students and parents in the state have been demanding the scrapping of this contentious formula. Under this system, 70 per cent seats in medical colleges were reserved for students in the districts where the colleges were located.

The demand to do away with the formula was recently made by Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde and NCP leaders Satish Chavan and Amar Pandi.

Munde tweeted, "The state government has cancelled the 70:30 formula in the medical admission process. I am happy that the fight against injustice to students from Marathwada and Vidarbha has been successful.’’

Marathwada and Vidarbha regions have fewer medical colleges as compared to other areas. Hence, students from these regions suffer when it comes to gaining admission to medical colleges.