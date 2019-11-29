Medical apathy puts Thane collector in spot

Thane: The district collector of Thane has been issued a show-cause notice by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for non-availability of essential medical facilities and equipment at public hospitals in the twin city of Mira-Bhayandar.

The notice was in response to a complaint filed by Mira Road-based social activist Madhvi Gaikwad who had brought to light the apathy of health officials and the crumbling health care infrastructure at public hospitals and local health posts. The apathy was causing medical complications resulting into an alarming rise in maternal mortality rates.

The commission has sought an explanation for not sending the details of investigation that it had sought over the complaint that the public healthcare establishments lacked of basic facilities.

Despite repeated reminders and telephonic follow-ups, no report had been submitted by district authorities since July 10, 2019, prompting the NCPCR to slap a show-cause notice seeking a report within 10 days, failing which the commission will be constrained to take action in accordance to Section 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005 and initiate summon proceedings to appear before the NCPCR office in New Delhi to explain the reason for the non-compliance.

“Public health care here is availed by people mostly belonging to the lower economic strata of society and it is very important to improve the quality of maternal and newborn care from pregnancy to delivery, apart from upgrading and enhancing facilities.” said Gaikwad.