MCQ format expedites Mumbai University’s final-year result declaration

This year University of Mumbai’s (MU) Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) students can expect their final-year examination results on time. The result declaration process has been expedited because the examinations were conducted online in a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. The score was calculated automatically by the computerised software. Thus, it eliminated the whole process of assessment by examiners and moderators, which takes time.

Most degree colleges affiliated to MU completed conducting the final-year examinations of major courses by October 17, 2020, as per the MU guidelines. On October 23, MU declared the results of 20 regular and backlog examinations online for the academic year 2019-20. Vinod Patil, director of the board of examination and assessment of MU, said, "Colleges have begun the process of uploading marks on the portal. The university is trying its best to get the results of the remaining examinations expedited."

Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew's College, Bandra west, said, "The correct answers are already fed into the computerised software, which we used to conduct the final-year examinations. The software automatically marks the correct answers and calculates the score accordingly once students submit the examination paper. There is no need for assessment, as the marks are already given."

Govind Mohite, a senior professor and examiner, said, "Once we receive the marks calculated by the software, we go through the papers to check if any answer is not marked. Then, we add the final scores and send it to the college. The college then sends the final marks to the university. Earlier, the assessment process used to take time, as each teacher would have multiple answer papers to correct. However, this year, the MCQ format has simplified the process and students can expect their results soon."

Students are desperately awaiting their results having already suffered a delay. Rene Paul, a final-year student of Commerce, said, "I want to start applying for jobs and start earning to support my family during the lockdown. I want my results as soon as possible so that I can mention the successful completion of UG degree on my Curriculum Vitae (CV).

While, Mastan Ansari, a final-year student of Arts said, "I have been waiting to pursue my higher studies. I already missed a chance to study abroad due to the delay in examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. But I want to start applying soon so that at least I can pursue my higher education by March, 2021."