MCOCA slapped against Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew Rizwan Kaskar

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew, Rizwan Kaskar.

Rizwan is a son of Dawood’s younger brother Iqbal.

Rizwan was arrested recently for an extortion bid. The other two accomplices of Rizwan have also been booked under MCOCA. After invoking MCOCA, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) level officer will carry out the further investigation.

On July 15, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Rizwan, Ahmad Raza Wadaria and Ashfaq Tawalwala for making threat calls to gangster Fahim Machamach.

Kaskar was picked from the Mumbai airport when he was waiting to board a flight to Dubai.

Underworld don Chhota Shakeel and Machamach have also been named accused in the same case. Shakeel has 103 cases against him and Machmach has 27 cases while Vadhariya has three cases of extortion registered against him.

The AEC informed the MCOCA court that two more businessmen came forward in the extortion case who were threatened for money.