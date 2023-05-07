MBVV police recruitment: 996 new cops will add teeth to short-staffed force

FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Nearly three years after the state government elevated the rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate in October 2020, the short-staffed force will soon get 996 constables as fresh recruits.

The existing strength is limited to 1,903 constables (1649 male and 253 female) and 368 police officials which is 37% less than the required manpower.

Most vacancies belonged to constabulary section

Most of these vacancies belonged to the constabulary section and the fresh recruitment of 996 constables will add teeth to the short-staffed police force.

Right from patrolling, administrative work to detection, constables play a very important role in the policing apparatus.

The process to recruit including 986 police constables and 10 police constable drivers began on January 2, this year. A total of 71,951 applications including 59,847 from male and 12,104 female aspirants had been received for the police constable’s job, in addition to 1,237 applicants including 1,196 male and 41 female aspirants in the fray for the constable driver posts, officials said.

Out of the 12,127 eligible candidates including 8,858 male and 3,269 female, only 9,999 (7721 male and 2278 female) registered their presence for the examinations, while 2,218 candidates remained absent.

Physical examination and written test

The examination process for the mega recruitment drive is divided into two parts, physical and written tests of 50 marks and 100 marks, respectively.

The process was on to verify the documents of the aspirants who cleared their physical and written test, following which they will be sent for training before joining the force. At present, there are 17 police stations under the jurisdiction of the MBVV commissionerate.

However, apart from retirements, some of the personnel who were transferred to the MBVV from the Thane (rural) as a stop-gap arrangement will have to be relieved, said a senior police officer.