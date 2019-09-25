MbPT to procure Ro-Ro ship through Shipping Corporation of India

Mumbai: The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is planning to procure Ro-Ro vessel, which will ferry between Mumbai and Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

The procurement of the vessel will take five months, Mumbai Port Trust chairman Sanjay Bhatia said. This RoPax will operate between Mumbai and Nerul. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) is expecting the delivery of Ro-Ro ship in two months. The MMB-procured ship on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model will ferry between Mumbai and Mandwa.

The MbPT believes the Ro-Ro service will act as a boon for people travelling to the Navi Mumbai airport once ready. The ship costs Rs40 crore and MbPT, along with CIDCO, MMB, JNPT by she­lling out Rs10 crore each, are jointly buying it. Later, the profit will be shared among the authorities, he said. The Ro-Ro will have space for at least 10 buses, 40 cars and 250 passengers, and will reduce travel time to one and a half hours from four hours Once operational, the service will help both tourists as well as locals by ensuring an optional and a faster mode of transportation. It is also expected to improve the connectivity and boost tourism in Alibaug and Konkan region.